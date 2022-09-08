GSK (NYSE:GSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.46

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 85862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GSK

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

