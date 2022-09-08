Guarded Ether (GETH) Price Hits $1,258.48 on Exchanges

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether (GETH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

