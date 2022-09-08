Guider Trading 52.9% Lower Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Guider has a market cap of $4,090.23 and approximately $28.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

