GYEN (GYEN) Market Capitalization Tops $18.73 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $26,117.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,332.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.79 or 0.09039125 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00873498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017454 BTC.
About GYEN
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
