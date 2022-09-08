GYSR (GYSR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One GYSR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GYSR Profile

The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.

GYSR Coin Trading

