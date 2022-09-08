H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 4.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

