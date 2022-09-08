H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has SEK 95 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 130.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

