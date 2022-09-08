Hacken Token Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $274,006.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token (HAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof.Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

