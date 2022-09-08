Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $123,629.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
