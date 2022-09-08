Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $123,629.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

