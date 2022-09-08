Handshake Price Up 6.3% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $92,331.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.50 or 0.08482020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00189637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00297138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00786188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00663712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001253 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 526,425,429 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

