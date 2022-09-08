Handshake Price Up 6.3% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $92,331.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.50 or 0.08482020 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00189637 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026666 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00297138 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00786188 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00663712 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Handshake Coin Profile
Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 526,425,429 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Handshake
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.
