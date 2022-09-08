Handy Market Capitalization Achieves $33.98 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and $949,119.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,345.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.27 or 0.09042839 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00874175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017404 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.