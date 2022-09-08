Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.6 %

FRA HNR1 opened at €152.80 ($155.92) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.37. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.