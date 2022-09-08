Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider David Howell Buys 10,515 Shares

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Rating) insider David Howell acquired 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.76 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,051.40 ($35,000.98).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.

Hansen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hansen Technologies’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing system software for the energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications, as well as provides consulting services related to billing systems.

