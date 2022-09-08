HAP Trading LLC Buys Shares of 11,960 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after acquiring an additional 302,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 163,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

