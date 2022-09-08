Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 271.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 102.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 5.3 %

HOG stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

