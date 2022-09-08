Harmony Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $250.46 million and $30.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00173130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,595,488,294 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,327,294 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

