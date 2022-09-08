Harvest Finance Hits Market Cap of $28.28 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $28.28 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $41.53 or 0.00216153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030157 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00091268 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00041739 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004124 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,215 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit”

