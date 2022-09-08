Harvest Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and $1.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.53 or 0.00216153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030157 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00091268 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00041739 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,215 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.