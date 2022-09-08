Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $357,698.44 and $25,212.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.
Hashgard Profile
GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hashgard
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.