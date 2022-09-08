Hathor Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $490,486.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,659.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.56 or 0.05995941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00871451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 912,093,760 coins and its circulating supply is 236,148,760 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

