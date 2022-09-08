HC Wainwright Downgrades 43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) to Neutral

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AEZS) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

43844 (AEZ.TO) Price Performance

43844 has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.04.

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AEZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.87) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C($0.28) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 million.

43844 (AEZ.TO) Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

