HC Wainwright Increases Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Price Target to C$5.00

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE AEZS opened at C$5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.44 million and a PE ratio of -55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.86. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of C$5.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.00.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.