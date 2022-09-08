Head-To-Head Analysis: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) & Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Signify Health and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health -40.14% 5.82% 3.91% Enhabit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signify Health and Enhabit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $773.40 million 8.81 $19.70 million ($1.91) -15.22 Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.73 $111.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Enhabit has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Signify Health and Enhabit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 10 2 0 2.17 Enhabit 1 2 1 0 2.00

Signify Health presently has a consensus target price of $28.15, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. Enhabit has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Enhabit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enhabit is more favorable than Signify Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Signify Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Signify Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signify Health beats Enhabit on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers under the Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. The company serves health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company operates in Norwalk, Connecticut, New York, New York, Dallas, Texas, South Dakota, Deerfield, Florida, and Rapid City. Signify Health, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.