Head-To-Head Comparison: AEye (LIDR) vs. Its Peers

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AEye to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AEye and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye Competitors 415 2100 2882 33 2.47

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 670.83%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 37.82%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% AEye Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AEye and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AEye has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million -$65.01 million -2.50 AEye Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.64

AEye’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AEye rivals beat AEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

