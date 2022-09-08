Head-To-Head Comparison: Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) versus Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Icosavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Icosavax $7.80 million 26.39 -$66.97 million ($2.93) -1.76

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Icosavax has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 558.91%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Icosavax -1,326.23% -36.82% -35.11%

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icosavax beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 and QGC606 drug for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

