Head to Head Comparison: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.27 -$8.88 million ($0.83) -6.27 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

73.4% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stitch Fix and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 16 1 0 1.95 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $12.79, indicating a potential upside of 145.95%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.84%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -4.13% -19.96% -10.18% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -10.22%

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Grove Collaborative on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

