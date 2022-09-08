Head to Head Contrast: EVgo (EVGO) versus The Competition

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EVgo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVgo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million -$5.91 million -38.25 EVgo Competitors $7.61 billion $9.78 million 0.72

EVgo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.7% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVgo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% EVgo Competitors 0.64% 5.11% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVgo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 EVgo Competitors 93 645 1179 44 2.60

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.16%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

EVgo has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVgo peers beat EVgo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

