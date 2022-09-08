Head to Head Survey: Definitive Healthcare (DH) vs. Its Competitors

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Definitive Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -16.21% 0.88% 0.62% Definitive Healthcare Competitors -77.00% -84.20% -7.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Definitive Healthcare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 6 7 0 2.54 Definitive Healthcare Competitors 1644 11356 24344 530 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.32%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.90%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million -$51.02 million -61.91 Definitive Healthcare Competitors $1.83 billion $287.30 million 27.47

Definitive Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare peers beat Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

