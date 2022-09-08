Head-To-Head Survey: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 14.55% 4.34% 3.25% PHX Minerals 18.71% 11.30% 7.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and PHX Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 9.74 $57.94 million $1.42 20.87 PHX Minerals $21.97 million 5.27 -$6.22 million $0.19 16.74

Analyst Recommendations

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 PHX Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 228.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats PHX Minerals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.