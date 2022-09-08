Headlam Group plc (HEAD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.20 on November 28th

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Headlam Group Stock Up 1.7 %

HEAD stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Headlam Group has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 518 ($6.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 334.82. The firm has a market cap of £246.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headlam Group

In other Headlam Group news, insider Simon King bought 10,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,850.80 ($36,069.12).

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

