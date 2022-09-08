HEdpAY Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $11,235.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About HEdpAY
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.