HEdpAY Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One HEdpAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $11,235.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

