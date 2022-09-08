HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.58

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €51.58 ($52.63) and traded as low as €44.48 ($45.39). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €45.76 ($46.69), with a volume of 365,406 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

