Helium Price Up 5% This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $623.81 million and $175.86 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00025694 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00098588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00267218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,722,875 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.