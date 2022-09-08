Helium Price Up 5% This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $623.81 million and $175.86 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00025694 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00098588 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00023877 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00267218 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,722,875 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
