Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and $956,133.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00019173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.
Hermez Network Coin Profile
Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
