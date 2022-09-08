HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0402 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $6.97 billion and $7.90 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00522637 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.67 or 0.01866701 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00235800 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005113 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
