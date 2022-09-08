HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.