Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $627,361.42

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $627,361.42 and $16,146.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Profile

Hibiki Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hibiki Finance is hibiki.finance.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

