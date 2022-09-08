HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

SHLX opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.08.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Articles

