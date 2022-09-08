HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 285,541 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $51.00 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

