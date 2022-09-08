HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.33% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QPX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

QPX stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

