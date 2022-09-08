HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

FIW opened at $79.69 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.