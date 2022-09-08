HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $8,542,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

