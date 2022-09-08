HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 213,924 Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTF. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

