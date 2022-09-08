Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $131.18 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.