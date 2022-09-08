Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $7.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

