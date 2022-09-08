Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Shares of HTCMY stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $65.44.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.