HM Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.