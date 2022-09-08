HNC COIN (HNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $824,863.03

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006830 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

