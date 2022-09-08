HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.48

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

HNI Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.88.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. HNI’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,746,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

