HODL (HODL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,854.00

HODL (HODL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, HODL has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One HODL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HODL has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $15,854.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.62 or 0.08433571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00189501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00295736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00787721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00661589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001238 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,338,577,409,680 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

